Apartment fire in Carmichael damages two units

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District fought a two-apartment fire on El Camino Avenue in Carmichael on Sunday afternoon.

A ground floor apartment unit on the 4800 block of El Camino Avenue caught fire around noon, officials said in a tweet. The fire spread to another unit on the second floor before crews arrived at 12:21 p.m.

“The ground floor was heavily damaged,” said spokesperson Diana Schmidt. “There were some people in the units when the fire broke out, but they were evacuated before the fire crews got there. No injuries were reported.”

All affected units were cleared around 12:30 p.m., according to a tweet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The cause of the #ElCaminoAv fire is under investigation. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 1, 2019