Here are the water, garbage and sewer rate hikes Folsom is considering

Drone view shows south of Hwy. 50 development in Folsom, future spot for 11,000 homes See drone video of construction progress at the Folsom Plan Area, a 3,600 acre development south of Highway 50 in Folsom, Wednesday, March 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See drone video of construction progress at the Folsom Plan Area, a 3,600 acre development south of Highway 50 in Folsom, Wednesday, March 28, 2019.

The Folsom City Council will vote today on whether to issue a notice to residents of its intent to raise water, sewer and garbage utility rates over the next five years.

Among the proposed hikes for the average single family residence on the table:

Solid waste rates increase $4.50 next year, and continue to grow until it reaches $46.50 a month by July 2024 — more than double the current garbage rate of $22.50 a month.

Water rates increase $3.79 next year, and increase two more times — to $44.24 by July 2022, up from the current roughly $32 a month rate.





Sewer rates increase $2.18 next year, and increase two more times — to $25.43 by July 2022, up from the current roughly $16 a month rate.





By July 2024, the average single family home would see a monthly bill that’s about $45 more expensive than today, about $116 per month in total water, sewer and garbage rates combined. Currently, those homes pay about $71 a month for combined services.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Waste rates for a majority of residents have not changed in 15 years. The proposed rate increase will help pay for additional staffing, new vehicles and maintenance, with $5.5 million annually going towards capital improvement project repairs for existing water and sewer pipes and facilities.

The rate increase will also help the city account for lost revenue from existing recycling programs now that China has placed restrictions on recyclables imports.

Under Proposition 218, approved by voters in 1996, local municipalities cannot charge ratepayers more than what it costs to provide services to the ratepayer’s property.

If the Folsom City Council approves the notices, residents will be able to voice concern or protest the rates at a public hearing during the council’s regular meeting on Dec. 10.

The rates, if approved by the City Council in December, would go into effect Feb. 1, 2020.