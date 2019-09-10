Some pretty busy streets in Sacramento are getting speed bumps. Is yours one of them?

Check out the clever signs popping up at a Citrus Heights intersection This Citrus Heights intersection has become infamous for its repeated car crashes that destroy nearby planters, prompting some clever signs to pop up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This Citrus Heights intersection has become infamous for its repeated car crashes that destroy nearby planters, prompting some clever signs to pop up.

The city of Sacramento is set to install new speed bumps on seven city streets.

The streets will also receive signs and markings to reduce vehicle speeds in residential areas, for a total cost of $95,000, a city staff report said.

City staff selected the streets through traffic investigations and a voting process from residents, the report said.

In order to be selected, at least 25 percent of nearby residents had to cast a vote, and at least two-thirds of them had to approve the speed bumps, the report said.

The speed bumps will be installed at the following locations:

▪ Two speed bumps on Bridgecross Drive between Lazzini Way and Zurlo Way in North Natomas

▪ Three speed bumps on Traction Avenue between Grove Avenue and Edgewater Road in north Sacramento

▪ Five speed bumps on 39th Street between Folsom Boulevard and T Street East Sacramento

▪ One speed bump on Second Avenue between 18th Street and Freeport Boulevard in Land Park

▪ Seven speed bumps on Freeport Boulevard between Broadway and Fourth Avenue in Land Park

▪ Four speed bumps on Cadillac Drive between Feature Drive and Fair Oaks Boulevard in north Sacramento

▪ Three bumps on Riptide Way between Windward Way and Gloria Drive in the Pocket

▪ Two bumps on 29th Street between Loma Verda Way and Meadowview Road in Meadowview

The City Council will vote on the item at its meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sacramento City Hall’s council chambers.

Construction will start in October and finish in November, the report said.