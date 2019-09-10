Front Street Animal Shelter is now open 7 days a week, only one in Sacramento region

You can adopt a dog for a day at this shelter. Here’s why people do it The Front Street Animal shelter new program allows dogs to be adopted for the day. We talked to one man about why he does it on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Front Street Animal shelter new program allows dogs to be adopted for the day. We talked to one man about why he does it on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter will soon be the region’s first shelter offering seven-day-a-week service, aimed at shortening the time between when an animal is brought in and when it’s found a permanent home.

Starting Sept. 16, the city shelter will be open from noon to 5 p.m. every day except major holidays. Currently, the shelter is closed on Mondays and Tuesday, but shelter manager Gina Knepp said that doesn’t stop residents from coming anyway.

“People are already banging on our doors Monday and Tuesday, bringing in stray animals,” Knepp said. “We take them in, but we don’t have a chance to get animals out,” either through adoption or by returning a lost animal to its owner.

As many as 30 animals will be taken in by the shelter during off days, Knepp said. “We might as well be open,” she said.

The shelter’s budget did not increase to expand the hours, Knepp said, but she is optimistic the new days will balance out the weekday workload for the shelter.

“On Wednesdays, we’re just slammed with people who couldn’t get to us the other work days,” she said.

On any given day, there are about 260 animals at the shelter, and another nearly 700 in foster homes, Knepp said. By the end of the year, the shelter will serve more than 11,000 animals.