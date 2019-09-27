Local

Residential fire on V Street burns 1 in downtown Sacramento, fire official say

One person suffered burn injuries in a residential fire Friday morning in downtown Sacramento, fire officials say.

Crews have extinguished a fire at a two-story residence in the 300 block of V Street, first reported about 11:24 a.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said in tweets.

The victim, a civilian, was taken to a burn center for their injuries, the fire department said. The victim’s condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire was not released.

Michael McGough
