PG&E announces power shutoff in Yolo County. About 5,700 customers to be affected

SHARE COPY LINK

This is a breaking story. Stay with Sacbee.com for more updates.

Around 5,700 customers in western Yolo County will lose power starting Wednesday after Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced another Public Safety Power Shutoff on Monday.

The primary residents affected by this shutoff are in the cities of Winters, Madison, Esparto, Guinda, Rumsey, Brooks and Capay, according to a release from the Yolo County administrator’s office. Strong winds and dry conditions are creating extreme fire weather and could cause the shutoff to last for multiple days.

PG&E has begun notifying customers in the affected areas regarding the shutoff. Crews will inspect power lines to ensure they are safe before turning the power back on. The release says that it could take 24-72 hours once the extreme weather has passes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The company suggested earlier Monday that as many as 30 counties in California could have their power turned off over the coming days if the extreme weather persists. The status of other counties has not been announced.

Visit psps.yolocounty.org to see a map of the affected areas.