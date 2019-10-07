Gusty winds to elevate Northern California fire risk by midweek. PG&E monitoring weather

SHARE COPY LINK

Dry conditions and gusty winds are expected to create elevated wildfire risk for much of Northern California later this week, including the Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon for most of the Sacramento Valley and portions of the foothills, northern Sierra Nevada, Bay Area and North Bay.

The advisory warns that “very low” daytime humidity and local gusts as high as 45 mph are expected to create critical fire risk, but the weather watch had not been upgraded to a red flag warning as of Monday morning.

Gusty conditions include the capital, with NWS forecasts showing Sacramento could experience wind gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday into midday Thursday. Winds that strong could potentially knock down tree branches.

Gusty northerly winds will be possible across interior #NorCal Wednesday into Thursday. Potential for gusts exceeding 40 mph in the #SacramentoValley and surrounding foothills and mountains. Stay tuned! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZEKfKIYbKK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 7, 2019 A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of the area early Wednesday morning through Thursday. Breezy north winds and dry conditions are expected these days. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zvsmdrDkTu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 6, 2019

Will PG&E shut off power again?

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. turned off power to more than 10,000 customers in Butte County and a few dozen customers in Yuba and Plumas counties starting at about 10 p.m. Saturday as part of a public safety power shutoff event. Power was restored by about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, PG&E says.

In tweets late Sunday night, the utility said it is “actively monitoring weather models” across Northern California and throughout the Bay Area, which “indicate a potential strong and dry wind event midweek.” No other details regarding another potential shutoff were provided by PG&E as of Monday morning.

The weekend shutoff coincided with a NWS red flag warning covering most of California, including Napa County where a wildfire ignited Sunday afternoon and swelled to more than 500 acres before forward progress was stopped, according to Cal Fire.

The American Fire, along American Canyon Road just west of Interstate 80 and near the Solano County line, was 526 acres and 80 percent contained as of 7 a.m. Monday. One outbuilding was destroyed.

PG&E is actively monitoring weather models, at present they indicate a potential strong and dry wind event midweek potentially impacting northern CA down through the central areas of the state and most of the Bay Area. Info and prep resources: https://t.co/92ha3cpXyh pic.twitter.com/tcTMVDIzFZ — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 7, 2019

How warm will Sacramento be?

The NWS predicts Sacramento will reach a high of about 89 degrees Monday and 85 Tuesday, then cool down with the system that’s bringing gusty winds to the region.

Sacramento will likely see highs dip to the mid-70s Wednesday through Friday, with overnight lows dropping to the high 40s.