Supplies and patience in short supply for residents in Placer, El Dorado counties affected by shutdown

The largest blackout in California history, which left more than 500,000 without power after midnight Wednesday, began to take its toll on morning routines in Placer and El Dorado counties.

Home Depot locations in Roseville, which was not part of the massive interruption of power, and Placerville sold out of their power generators Tuesday night. Priced between $400 to $700, some customers purchased two to help run their households and larger properties.

Joan Moore, 84, of Loomis, who’s without power, visited the store desperate to find a generator for her new pond stocked with 1,000 fish. The pond needs power for the bubbler, she said.

“It’s very serious,” Moore said as she hurried out the door to try the next store.

Home Depot managers in Placerville said more would arrive at 8 tonight. On Wednesday morning, Roseville customers were outside of the store waiting for the doors open, only to learn that a new shipment had not arrived. Employee Steve Scudder said the Roseville store was expecting their shipment Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Jan and Tom Bell of Placer County do have a generator, but since hearing the power may be out for five days, they headed to the store to get more gasoline. Next up, they were going to get more flashlights.

“We don’t know if that rumor is true, but we thought, just in case it is, let’s get stuff,” Jan Bell, 71, said.

Some El Dorado County residents made their way down to Folsom, unaffected by the power outage in Sacramento County, to purchase. Lowe’s Home Improvement in Folsom sold out of power generators two days ago, with no word on when they would restock.

Debbie Pebley of Placerville drove to Shingle Springs to buy gas because there were no stations open in her town. She said she saw three places open: Raley’s, Home Depot and a coffee shop. “Everything else is closed. I drove from one end of town to the other,” she said.

She is one of many people who are expressing doubts about the need for PG&E to shut off power to so many people. “They said it was going to be a big wind event. There hasn’t been any wind up there in Placerville so far,” she said.

PG&E, in response, said that it is shutting down power lines in high-wind areas that serve cities and counties elsewhere where winds may not be as fierce.

Intersection signal lights are out in the blacked-out areas of the foothills, and officials were warning drivers to treat any inoperable signal as a four-way stop intersection. The signal lights on Highway 50 in downtown Placerville, though, were still running, thanks to generator hook-ups, Caltrans spokesman Steve Nelson said.

On Wednesday morning, affected residents from El Dorado County continued their shopping in Folsom, the nearest city that borders the communities of El Dorado Hills and Cameron.

Starbucks on Bidwell Street and Highway 50 experienced long lives inside and in the drive-through with many customers driving down from Cameron Park, one of the first areas to plunge into the outage.

Many Apple Hill farms are open, according to the Apple Hill Growers Association, and are operating on generators. Officials asked that visitors bring cash for the farms that are not operating on generators.

Several El Dorado County government offices were closed to the public Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Carla Hass, among them:

Building A (Board of Supervisors, Chief Administrative Office, Human Resources, County Counsel)

Child Support Services (Shingle Springs)

Health and Human Services Agency - Briw Road

Health and Human Services Agency - Spring Street Complex

Placerville Jail

Libraries – Placerville, Georgetown

Union Mine

The county animal shelter, Placerville and Georgetown airports, and the District Attorney’s Office are among the buildings that would remain open as the blackout persisted.

Approximately 150,000 people in Placer County are without power, according to Placer County spokeswoman Wendy Williams.

Cities like Granite Bay were partially affected by the outage, and the more rural areas of the county along the I-80 corridor west of Emigrant Gap experienced school closures and power shutoffs.

Some residents like Deborah Andreotti-Giles in Loomis were unprepared for the power blackout and was outraged by PG&E’s actions. She tried to get fuel Wednesday morning but found two nearby gas stations closed. She tried to get coffee, but the Starbucks was closed. She was headed to Raley’s to see if it was open.

“I don’t get regular TV, so I didn’t hear anything about this,” she said. “I woke up at midnight last night and everything is shut off. I am not prepared. I am so annoyed. PG&E’s failures is why we are in the mess we are in.

“We pay them a lot of money. We’ve had our prices hiked a lot of times. I don’t feel like it is right. I am very, very upset and annoyed over it.”

