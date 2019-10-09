Local
Fire burning on both sides of Highway 12 in Solano County, CHP says
A grass fire jumped Highway 12 west of Rio Vista in Solano County and was burning on both sides of the road Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
Firefighters were at the scene and battling fire on both side of the roundabout at the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 113, according to the Solano County CHP office.
Officers were also at the scene to help direct traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
