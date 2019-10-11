Sacramento set to end free unlimited parking around McKinley Park. Here’s why.

SHARE COPY LINK

The city of Sacramento is set to end free, unrestricted parking around McKinley Park in East Sacramento.

The City Council will vote Tuesday whether to restrict parking around the perimeter of the park to three hours, effective seven days a week.

The change was prompted by complaints that people are parking around the park all day, then taking an Uber or Jump bike to their jobs at Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center or downtown, according to Councilman Jeff Harris, who represents the area.

“We see people in scrubs parking there constantly, calling an Uber and going to work,” Harris said. “It means park-goers are getting skunked by people looking for free parking.”

Residents in the area have been complaining about the issue for a long time, prompting Harris to go check it out for himself, he said. He found the complaints justified.

If the city gets too many complaints from park-goers, the city could revisit it, Harris said.

If park-goers want to stay longer than three hours, they can move their car to another street and avoid the ticket, said Matt Eierman, the city’s parking manager.

“We’re trying to protect access to the park,” Eierman said.

If the council approves the change Tuesday, it will take two to three weeks to install signage, Eierman said. Staff will give out warnings for about two weeks, then start issuing $47.50 tickets.

Instead of at the park, Eierman suggested workers instead park under the W/X freeway, where the city charges $2 per day.

The restrictions will be in place on the streets directly surrounding the park on McKinley Boulevard, Alhambra Boulevard, G Street, H Street, 33rd Street, 35th Street and Park Way.