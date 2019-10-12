Naked home intruder, wearing only a bra and panties, arrested in El Dorado Hills

An resident in the Cresleigh El Dorado neighborhood in El Dorado Hills woke up Saturday morning to find a man in his house wearing nothing but a bra and panties. El Dorado Sheriff's Office

It was an unusual wake up call, to say the least.

A resident in the Cresleigh El Dorado neighborhood in El Dorado Hills woke up Saturday morning to find a man in his house — wearing nothing but a bra and panties.

When the man, who was rummaging through the resident’s things, was confronted, he ran out of the house and hopped the fences of several neighbors, according to a El Dorado Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Sheriff deputies and Folsom Police Department K9 officers later located the man, who was at that point was naked. The man was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man is a known parolee who was booked on charges of burglary, prowling and trespassing, the sheriff’s office reported. The man’s name has not been released as of Saturday morning.

Naked intruder cases have cropped up in recent weeks. Last month, a Sacramento man in Chico stole multiple items before apparently lying naked on the floor naked next to the victim’s bed.

And last week in Folsom, a man climbed into the backyard of a family’s home and after trying to enter the house, stripped naked and used the property’s hot tub for half an hour. A suspect has not been identified in that case.