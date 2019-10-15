Strong ‘boom’ reported as two earthquakes shake San Francisco area in just 10 minutes

SHARE COPY LINK

Two earthquakes rattled the San Francisco Bay area shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, and residents of the Pleasant Hill area report the violent shaking was preceded by what some described as an equally terrifying “sonic boom.”

The first was a 2.5 magnitude quake around 10:23 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake at 10:33 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Both were centered in the Pleasant Hill area, officials said.

People in the area took to social media shortly after, reporting they first heard “a boom” then felt “a big jolt” and ”a variety of rolling and hard shakes” that prompted pets to run in terror and objects to fly off shelves.

“Like a strong sonic boom, (from below),” posted Hugh P. Drake III on Facebook, “and two seconds later a slow back and forth rolling, for a few seconds.”

“It was a Bang then hard shaking 3 or 4 seconds ,all strong shaking, and it died off quick like a light switch. There was nothing gentle about it,” posted Tim Chung in Pleasant Hill on the KPIX Facebook page.

No calls of any injuries or damage reported to Sheriff's Office dispatch from the 4.5 earthquake that struck at 10:33 PM. We are checking our key facilities and will continue to monitor. — Contra Costa Sheriff (@CoCoSheriff) October 15, 2019

“I live in Martinez. Big jolt and everything shook not a roll,” reported Terry Conners on Facebook. “Glass candle fell and broke. Canned goods fell out of pantry. Boxes fell from rafters in garage. Very scary. I’m hugging my dog right now.”

“Thought the roof was going to come down,” Leonard Young said on Facebook.

“HUGE here in our home in Martinez,” posted Stephanie McKim Gracy. “Our three dogs scared to death!! We are checking for cracks in the stucco and foundation.”

U.S. Geological Survey officials said it was not clear early Tuesday which fault line the quake was centered on.

Shaking could be felt as far away as Stockton to the east and Salinas to the south, according to survey maps.

The Contra Coast Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter it had not received any calls about injuries or damage, but was continuing to check key facilities. Comments on the tweet included photos of objects smashed on floors.

San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted that trains “are running at reduced speeds completing track inspections.” Residual delays of 10 to 15 minutes throughout the BART system were to be expected, the agency said.