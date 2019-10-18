Meadow Vista man faces murder charge after girlfriend dies of shooting injuries, Placer sheriff says

A Meadow Vista woman has died from injuries suffered in a Wednesday shooting, and her boyfriend is now being charged with murder, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies in an updated statement identified the victim as Sarah Rose, 23, and announced that she died at the hospital Wednesday evening.

Justin Rose, 28, remains in custody at the Placer County jail, now being held on suspicion of murder. Deputies recovered the rifle believed to have been used in the fatal shooting, which was in Justin Rose’s possession at the time of his arrest in Nevada County, according to the updated news release.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 1 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting in a residential area in Meadow Vista, a small community north of Auburn along Interstate 80.

The suspect was not at the scene, but was later spotted and followed by deputies on Highway 49 near Wolf Road, 13 miles south of Grass Valley. Justin Rose was taken into custody without incident, authorities say.

Sarah Rose and Justin Rose were believed to be in a dating relationship, and their shared last name is coincidental, the news release said.