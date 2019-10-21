Update: Some lanes of Highway 50 reopen after fire forced total closure in Sacramento

A vehicle fire is burning in the center divider of U.S. Highway 50 east of Sacramento following a multi-vehicle collision, sending black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles early Monday afternoon.

All lanes of traffic in both directions were temporarily closed at Bradshaw Road around 2 p.m. due to the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page and Caltrans on Twitter. The two lanes right lanes of eastbound traffic reopened at about 2:20 p.m. and two lanes of westbound traffic reopened about 2:30 p.m., according to the CHP and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire involved a van or box truck catching fire, according to the CHP incident page. About four other vehicles were involved in the crash, the CHP said.

Caltrans traffic cameras showed large amounts of smoke spewing from the middle of the freeway just before 2 p.m. Traffic was halted in both directions at that time, congested between east Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.

Metro Fire said in a tweet that injuries have been reported, but the severity and number of injured parties was not immediately known.

No estimated time of reopening was given.

US 50 near Bradshaw Rd is closed in both directions due to a traffic collision and vehicle fire. There is no estimated time of opening as of now. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/zuZvzTp58v — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) October 21, 2019