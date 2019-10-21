Gas tanker crashes off I-5 overpass in Sacramento. Ramps closed, none hurt, CHP says

Drivers in North Sacramento can expect delays this weekend on I-80 ramps connected to I-5 and Truxel Road as Caltrans works to maintain pavement on the areas ramps and connectors

An Interstate 5 on-ramp and off-ramp in downtown Sacramento are closed after a big-rig gas tanker crashed off an overpass, spilling fuel, but no injuries have been reported, according to the California Highway Patrol and Sacramento police.

The collision was reported just after 10 a.m., when a semitruck traveling southbound on I-5 veered off the freeway at or near the Richards Boulevard overpass, overturning and rolling down an embankment on the right side, according to the CHP’s traffic incident log.

The driver exited the vehicle and was reportedly uninjured, according to the CHP log, but the truck was “leaking fuel.” Sacramento Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene for active hazardous materials work, the department said in a tweet.

Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong confirmed in a tweet that the I-5 on-ramp is closed due to an overturned truck.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Just before 10:30 a.m., Caltrans tweeted that the southbound off-ramp to Richards Boulevard has also been closed. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

I-5 southbound offramp to Richards Blvd is closed due to an overturned fuel tanker. First responders on scene, Caltrans enroute. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/OejU1CwXZ1 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 21, 2019 Traffic Alert:

On-ramp for I-5 at Richards being closed due to over turned truck. — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) October 21, 2019