Feds to auction 149 cars in Woodland. Here’s how to see a few at Golden 1 Center

U.S. Marshals will display an assortment of 10 classic, luxury and muscle cars in front of Golden 1 Center on Wednesday morning, previewing a full set of nearly 150 federally seized vehicles that will be auctioned off this weekend in Woodland.

A 1978 Pontiac Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds, a replica of the car featured in “Smokey and the Bandit,” will join nine other unique cars being shown off.

The cars will be at the Downtown Commons in Sacramento from 9 a.m. through about 1 p.m., with some of them being revved up as part of a media preview, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. The event is open to the public.

The collection of 19 automobiles belonged to the owners of defunct DC Solar Solutions, a Benicia company embroiled in an alleged $2.5 billion Ponzi scheme. An accountant and an electrician for DC Solar pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in federal court in Sacramento on Tuesday.

The full collection is being housed at the Apple Towing warehouse in Woodland, where the vehicles will be auctioned off starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Auction previews will take place Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the same location.

Online pre-bidding opened earlier this month through the Apple Auctioneering Co. website.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Reynolds-owned Trans Am had amassed 69 bids, peaking thus far at $65,050. One vehicle, a 2018 Prevost Featherlite Outlaw mobile home, has approached $1 million in online pre-bidding.

Live pre-bidding and an online webcast of Saturday’s auction are available on the Apple Towing website.

In addition to the Trans Am, the other nine vehicles that will be showcased near Golden 1 Center on Wednesday are:

▪ a 2017 Bentley Continental GT

▪ a 2014 Jaguar XKR-S

▪ a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

▪ a 1967 Ford Mustang GT

▪ a 2007 Ford Mustang GT500

▪ a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS

▪ a 1969 Dodge Daytona RR

▪ a 1971 Dodge Challenger RT

▪ a 1970 Dodge Barracuda