Deputy killed in El Dorado County shooting, 2 in custody, authorities say

An El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while responding to a call in a rural community southeast of Placerville.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office in a news release identified the fallen officer as Deputy Brian Ishmael, who was fatally shot while responding to a call at Sand Ridge Drive and Mt. Aukum Road in the town of Somerset.

A “ride-along” passenger with Ishmael was also shot and injured. Their condition is not known, the news release said.

Two men are in custody and the scene is “still active” with a large law enforcement presence, according to the news release.

The incident occurred in Somerset, a rural unincorporated community about 10 miles southeast of Placerville and Diamond Springs.

Ishmael was a four-year veteran with the sheriff’s office who previously served the Placerville Police Department, according to the sheriff’s statement.

