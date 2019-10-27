Northern California wind: Power outages, hurricane-strength gusts, airport updates

The ferocious winds arrived as predicted in Northern California, fanning the flames of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and leaving well more than 2 million residents without electricity in PG&E’s territory and causing blackouts in Sacramento, too.

As tree limbs fell and 60 mph wind gusts battered the region, SMUD reported 23 separate power outages to a combined 1,500 homes and businesses early Sunday in greater Sacramento, including 770 in north Sacramento, 48 in Land Park and 270 in the Arden area.

That was in addition to the deliberate “public safety power shutoff” imposed late Saturday by PG&E Corp., which blacked out 940,000 homes and businesses in the largest planned shutoff in the company’s history. The blackout has affected more than 2 million people and is expected to last up to 48 hours.

When will the wind stop?

The National Weather Service kept its red flag warning in effect, saying Northern Californians would experience wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph throughout the day.

The winds were expected to ease late Sunday or early Monday but could accelerate Tuesday and Wednesday, although it probably won’t be as bad as today, said the weather service’s Brendon Rubin-Oster.

Oster said wind gusts of 66 mph were reported shortly after midnight around Redding, which is about 10 mph “short of hurricane force wind.”

No delays at Sacramento, San Francisco airports

Jan Null, a private forecaster in the Bay Area, said a gust of 93 mph was reported overnight near Healdsburg, in the vicinity of the Kincade Fire.

Despite the winds, airlines reported no delays at Sacramento and San Francisco international airports.

Safety experts advised residents to make sure they had batteries for flashlights and had secured patio furniture.