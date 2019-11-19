Riding an e-scooter on the sidewalk in Sacramento could now cost you $207

Starting Tuesday, people who ride motorized scooters on the sidewalk in the city of Sacramento could receive citations for $207.

In addition, scooter and Jump bike users who park the shared devices in a way that blocks sidewalks or curb ramps could also be ticketed $27.50.

The city of Sacramento will begin ticketing users of shared-rideables for the first time, following months of public outreach and education, according to a city news release.

“Sacramento Police officers will be actively looking for traffic or vehicle code violations beginning Tuesday and could cite users of the devices,” the release said. “Parking Enforcement officers from Public Works will begin reporting parking violations to device operators, who may choose to pass those costs on to the individuals who improperly parked the devices.”

Uber, parent company for Jump bikes and scooters, plans to pass the fine on to consumers in an effort to work with the city to encourage positive behavior by users, a spokesman said.

San Francisco-based Lime, which launched scooters in the city in July, will issue warnings to users on their first offense, then pass the fee on to users who incur future fines, a spokesman said.

State law prohibits riding motorized scooters on sidewalks. Unlike scooters, city code allows cyclists to ride on the sidewalk, but they must yield to pedestrians and must give an audible warning if passing a pedestrian, according to a city web page.

Shared-rideables must be parked at bike racks or in a city-designated drop zone. The drop zones are located on Ninth Street between I and J Streets; 20th Street and Capitol Avenue; 29th and R streets; and 35th Street and Broadway.

For more information about where to park and where to ride, visit the city web page.

Staff reporter Tony Bizjak contributed to this report.