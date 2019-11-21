Body of Colusa 18-year-old, missing more than three weeks, found in Williams canal, sheriff says

Jose Canchola, 18, was identified as the deceased man found in and extracted from a Williams canal Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Canchola had been reported missing, last seen Oct. 27, 2019, leaving a residence less than two miles from the canal.

The body of an 18-year-old Colusa man who went missing in Williams late last month was discovered Wednesday afternoon in a nearby canal, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose Canchola had been reported missing, last seen leaving a home in the 6000 block of Meyers Road in the early hours of Oct. 27.

More than three weeks, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office received a report just after 2:30 p.m. of a body in a ditch near Meyers and Lonestar roads, roughly two miles east of the location the man was last seen, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Responding deputies located a body floating in a canal, and removed it with assistance from a sheriff’s dive team. The sheriff’s office identified the deceased male as Canchola.

Authorities in late October conducted search operations in Williams, with local fire departments and aircraft assisting deputies with a “large search & rescue operation” in the area of Lonestar and Meyers roads on Oct. 28, the day after Canchola went missing, but were unable to find him.

Following the unsuccessful search, sheriff’s detectives continued an investigation into Canchola’s whereabouts. No further information has been released regarding the man’s death.