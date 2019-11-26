More than 12,000 customers in Arden Arcade area without power, SMUD says

More than 12,000 customers of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District are without power in the Arden Arcade section of Sacramento County because of an outage that occurred around 5:30 p.m., the utility said.

SMUD’s outage page said 12,285 homes and businesses in the Arden Arcade and Carmichael areas lost power in an unplanned outage at 5:33 p.m. The company’s outage page said crews were assessing the outage and the estimated time of restoration was 6:40 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the utility warned customers via social media that intense storms blanketing the Sacramento Valley ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to outages in the area.

We're anticipating heavy rains and high winds that could cause storm related power outages. We have crews ready to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. To report an outage, visit https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj. Learn more about storm safety at https://t.co/6kC5iXoII2 pic.twitter.com/mJ5880gzH0 — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) November 26, 2019

On Monday, power was knocked out to about 16,000 customers in south Sacramento just after 9 a.m. due to wind blowing debris into a power line. Officials said power was restored around 11 a.m.