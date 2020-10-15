Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Did you get it? California participates in Great Shakeout drill. How to sign up for alerts

It was just a drill.

California state and local authorities tested emergency alert systems at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, for an annual earthquake drill known as the Great Shakeout.

The state conducted the drill using the MyShake smartphone app.

In the capital region, Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties’ emergency offices notified residents signed up with Sacramento Alert, a reverse 911 system, of the test.

To subscribe for emergency alerts from those three counties, visit: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085611271#/signup. More information on Sacramento Alert is available on the Sacramento County website.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

El Dorado County participated as well. El Dorado sends alerts through its CodeRed notification system. You can sign up for CodeRed at http://ready.edso.org/ or by phone at 530-621-5895.

The Great Shakeout happens yearly, on the third Thursday of October.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to sacbee.com

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service