Did you get it? California participates in Great Shakeout drill. How to sign up for alerts
It was just a drill.
California state and local authorities tested emergency alert systems at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, for an annual earthquake drill known as the Great Shakeout.
The state conducted the drill using the MyShake smartphone app.
In the capital region, Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties’ emergency offices notified residents signed up with Sacramento Alert, a reverse 911 system, of the test.
To subscribe for emergency alerts from those three counties, visit: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085611271#/signup. More information on Sacramento Alert is available on the Sacramento County website.
El Dorado County participated as well. El Dorado sends alerts through its CodeRed notification system. You can sign up for CodeRed at http://ready.edso.org/ or by phone at 530-621-5895.
The Great Shakeout happens yearly, on the third Thursday of October.
