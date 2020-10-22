Asian Americans divided over Prop. 16 + ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ trailer: Your AAPI newsletter

It is Thursday, Oct. 22, and this is The Sacramento Bee’s AAPI weekly newsletter.

Here’s a recap of the stories I’ve covered and ones I’m following:

Asian Americans continue to be divided over Proposition 16 in California, a November ballot measure that would repeal Proposition 209 and, advocates say, restore affirmative action policies in hiring for state government agencies and college admissions.

Asian Americans have been some of the most vocal opponents to affirmative action policies in recent years, although there has also been strong support from the community as well. But it’s difficult to make generalizations about what the Asian American majority opinion might be, lawmakers said.

“As an individual and as a coalition, we believe in the American ideal that a man or woman should not be judged by race,” said Dr. Wenyuan Wu, executive director of Californians for Equal Rights. “This measure groups people together along racial lines that are not true in real life.”

Skepticism over Proposition 16 from the Asian American community often stems from fears over how it will affect Asian Americans’ chances in college admissions, several lawmakers said. Opponents also say the bill would create a system based solely on race instead of achievement.

“(Opponents of Proposition 16) are saying that this is racist, that we are a utopia of meritocracy,” said Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell. “That’s what we all want to see, but that’s not the reality, so let’s not kid ourselves.”

In other news

Asian Americans in San Francisco are dying at alarming rates from COVID-19: Racism is to blame [USA TODAY]

A Korean Store Owner. A Black Employee. A Tense Neighborhood. [The New York Times]

This 14-year-old girl won a $25K prize for a discovery that could lead to a cure for COVID-19 [CNN]

Why the Asian American COVID data picture is so incomplete [NBC News]

Not enough or double the prejudice: On being Black and Asian American in 2020 [NBC News]

Asian American New Yorkers experienced highest surge in unemployment during pandemic [NBC News]

‘I Think Japantown Is No More’: Japan Center Restaurants Grapple With an Uncertain Future [Eater SF]

Among Vietnamese American voters, the Trump-Biden presidential race inflames old wounds [The Seattle Times]

‘The Donut King’ Trailer: This Cambodian Refugee Is Why There Aren’t More Dunkin’ Donuts in California [The Wrap]

Asian Americans Are the Fastest-Growing Racial Group in the Electorate — But Many Face Additional Obstacles to Voting by Mail [Time]

This week in AAPI pop culture

The first trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Disney’s first film starring a Southeast Asian character, was released Wednesday.

The highly anticipated film stars “Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a young girl on the hunt for the last dragon in order to save her kingdom. The dragon in question, Sisu, is voiced by Awkwafina.

The film is set in the fictional kingdom of Kumandra and draws inspiration from several Southeast Asian legends and cultures. To do research for the film, the production team traveled to Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

Some fans were excited to see major nods to Filipino culture in the trailer, when Raya pulls out her Arnis sticks. Arnis sticks are an ancient Filipino weapon similar to swords and are part of the national sport of the Philippines.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is slated to hit theaters March 12 (although like everything else, that could change).

Got a story suggestion? Please reach out to me at awong@sacbee.com.

Ashley Wong, The Sacramento Bee’s Report for America reporter on Asian American and Pacific Islander news.

That’s it for this week’s newsletter. If you can vote, vote early. Thanks for reading, and see you next week!

