More than 18,000 SMUD customers lose power after a few dozen outages in Sacramento area

About 18,500 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers were without power Monday afternoon — most of them in Citrus Heights, but customers in Orangevale, Fair Oaks and Carmichael also were without electricity.

SMUD was reporting 43 active outages as of 3 p.m., according to its online outage map. Some of the outages were first reported shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

“We have a large outage impacting 18,000 people in the area of Orangevale,” SMUD officials said about 3 p.m. Monday on the agency’s Twitter account. “Our crews are working to restore power quickly and safely, and hope to have it back up at about 3:19 pm.”

By 3:30 p.m. Monday, SMUD reported that power had been restored for most of the customers. About 180 customers were still without electricity.

Among of the outages, dozens of customers were without electricity because of planned maintenance. The cause of the other outages remained unclear.

