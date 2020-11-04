About 25,000 SMUD customers lose electricity in a dozen power outages in Sacramento area

About 25,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers were without power Wednesday morning — most of them in the Citrus Heights area, but customers in Rancho Cordova, Fair Oaks and Carmichael also were without electricity.

SMUD was reporting 12 active outages as of 10:45 a.m., according to its online outage map. Some of the outages were first reported shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The outages initially included about 29,000 SMUD customers, but that number was reduced to about 25,000 about 20 minutes later.

It was unclear what caused the outages. An automated phone call to SMUD customers indicated power should be restored by 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. By 11:05 a.m., most of these customers had their power restored.

Wednesday’s outages were the second time this week SMUD customers in the Citrus Heights area were suddenly left without electricity. On Monday, a widespread power outage was reported in the Citrus Heights area.

More than 18,500 customers were left without power Monday. Most of those customers had their power restored about 90 minutes later.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.