Branches of Sacramento Public Library opening with limited occupancy

The Sacramento Public Library is reopening some branches after months of closure. In March, the book drops at the Carmichael branch of the Sacramento Public Library were sealed off. Library officials agreed to keep all 28 branches closed through April 10 and continue to pay workers. Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Public Library has opened 14 locations to the public and will open three more branches on Nov. 12. The library closed all of its branches due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, continuing operations only through curbside pickup.

On Thursday, the first wave of reopenings began with limited occupancy, including the Belle Cooledge, Colonial Heights, Elk Grove, Isleton, Martin Luther King Jr., Nonie Wetzel Courtland, North Highlands-Antelope, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks and Walnut Grove branches.

On Nov. 12, Arcade, Arden-Dimick and Carmichael will also open. Patrons will be able to browse materials, use self-checkout and use computers for up to an hour.

The Sacramento Public Library is requiring that everyone over the age of 2 wear a face covering and follow proper social distancing. The branches will reduce occupancy and have hand-sanitizing stations available, in addition to increased cleaning.

Annnd we're back!



We've reopened 14 locations today where you can enjoy browsing and computer use for up to one hour. See our webpage for specific locations and business hours. https://t.co/PAS0Az9U02.



Curbside service is still available at 26 locations as well. Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/hQvwhXkaWf — Sacramento Public Library (@saclib) November 5, 2020

“While we have been able to serve the community with curbside service and virtual programming, we know that it has been a struggle for many without access to our services. We are so excited to open our doors and welcome you back. Your next visit may look a little different, but know that restoring access and keeping you safe is our top priority,” said Rivkah Sass, the library director and CEO.

The library branches open amid concerning coronavirus activity in California, as the state recorded the highest one-day state total of new cases since August. Across the nation, new cases have reached record highs this week, with over 121,000 new cases on Thursday.

Curbside pickup will remain available at 26 branches, including those that have opened to the public. The Ella K. McClatchy and Orangevale branches remain closed. Patrons are able to make computer appointments by calling (916) 264-2920.