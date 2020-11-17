Eviction of a dozen midtown Sacramento renters may have violated city rent control ordinance

A Sacramento landlord apparently violated a city ordinance when it mailed notices to about a dozen midtown renters telling them to vacate their apartments in 120 days – without notifying the city.

University Art Center Inc. and Nielsen Property Management sent the notices to tenants on July 27, informing them they needed to be out by the end of November, in anticipation of demolition.

“Pursuant to the City of Sacramento Tenant Protection and Relief Act ... we are required to give you at least 120 days notice of the intent to withdraw the property from the rental marketplace,” the letter read. “Accordingly, please be advised that your lease will be terminated, and you are required to vacate the property, on November 30, 2020.”

But the city did not receive what’s called a “rental unit withdrawal notice,” which the ordinance requires every time a rental property that’s covered by the ordinance is being demolished, said Tina Lee-Vogt, a city of Sacramento programmer who oversees the program. The property on 26th Street is covered by the ordinance because it is a multi-unit home built prior to 1995.

“We should be getting that notice probably prior to when they tell their tenants,” Lee-Vogt said. If the tenants are evicted without the city being notified, “that would be a violation of the code,” she said.

Once city officials review a copy of the notice the tenants got, the city attorney might order the landlord to give tenants more time to leave, or take other action, Lee-Vogt said.

University Art and Nielsen Property Management officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

The city’s rent control ordinance went into effect more than a year ago, but this is the first time Lee-Vogt has heard of a landlord planning to demolish apartments that were covered, she said.

The city has not yet received a request for the property’s demolition, said Kelli Trapani, a city spokeswoman. If the property is deemed to be historic, it will require additional approvals.

When Veronica LuVisi received the notice in July, it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Coronavirus cases were surging, she had just gone through a breakup and the salary at her job at a dental software company had been cut by 25%, she said.

“It was really awful,” said LuVisi, 25. “The cherry on top of a terrible 2020.”

She started looking at listings for other apartments, but the only midtown studio apartments she could find were at least $1,100 per month – more than the $995 she currently pays. She’d also have to come up with a security deposit and first month’s rent, which would essentially deplete her savings, she said.

Bobby Castagna, 39, had a similar experience.

“It’s basically impossible to find (an apartment) right now,” said Castagna, who’s lived in the apartment for about four years. “There is nothing in our price range.”

Although rent is down in the Bay Area amid the coronavirus, the average rent in the Sacramento region has increased and was about 3.4% higher this summer than last summer.

The tenants, working with the Sacramento Tenants Union, sent a letter to University Art on Tuesday asking the landlord to allow them to stay in their apartments and repair the aging building instead of demolishing it.

The state’s rent control law requires landlords to provide the amount of one month’s rent to tenants that are being evicted in this situation, to be used as rental assistance to help them move, said Michelle Pariset of Public Advocates law firm.

The notice did not mention rental assistance and the tenants have not yet received it, Castagna said.

The city should strengthen its rent control ordinance to require landlords to pay a higher amount of rental assistance in these situations, Pariset said. That’s one thing that a rent control ballot measure called Measure C would have done, but it was rejected by voters this month.

“There are holes in this ordinance that we need to fix and this is one of them,” Pariset said. “All those folks are going to get evicted right before the holidays in a pandemic.”