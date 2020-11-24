Sacramento Bee Logo
Food closets are open Wednesday across Sacramento. Here’s a list

A number of food closets and food distributions are open Wednesday across the Sacramento area. Below is a partial list. For more complete listings and information including days, hours of operation, where to find food and how to donate, please visit Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services at sacramentofoodbank.org/findfood; Food Bank of El Dorado County at foodbankedc.org; Placer Food Bank at placerfoodbank.org and Yolo Food Bank at yolofoodbank.org/get-help.

Carmichael

Carmichael Presbyterian Church Food Closet

5645 Marconi Ave.

916-483-9232

Hours: 1:30-2 p.m.

Note: Church offers drive-through pick-up. Call 10 a.m.-noon to arrange pick up.

Citrus Heights

Sunrise Christian Food Ministry

5901 San Juan Ave.

916-965-5431

Hours: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Elk Grove

Elk Grove Food Bank Services

9820 Dino Dr., Suite 140

916-685-8453

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Website: elkgrovefoodbank.org

Folsom

Twin Lakes Food Bank

327 Montrose Drive

916-985-6232

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Website: twinlakesfoodbank.org

Note: Food bank offers drive thru services in the Mount Olive Church parking lot, 320 Montrose Drive. Please remain in your vehicle.

North Highlands

North Highlands Christian Food Ministry

6007 Watt Ave.

916-955-1010

Hours: 9 a.m.-noon

The Salvation Army — Sacramento

3213 Orange Grove Ave., North Highlands

916-678-4010

Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Note: Drive-through food box distribution. Please bring picture identification and proof of address.

Sacramento

Sierra Arden Neighborhood Food Closet

890 Morse Ave.

916-483-1942

Hours: 10-11:45 a.m.

South Sacramento Interfaith Partnership

5625 24th St.

916-428-5290

Hours: 9-11:30 a.m.

Note: Bring identification and proof of Sacramento residence

West Sacramento

Sutter Health Park

400 Ballpark Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. until supplies last

Note: Drive-through services with contact-less distribution. Must wear face covering.

