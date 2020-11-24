Local
Food closets are open Wednesday across Sacramento. Here’s a list
A number of food closets and food distributions are open Wednesday across the Sacramento area. Below is a partial list. For more complete listings and information including days, hours of operation, where to find food and how to donate, please visit Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services at sacramentofoodbank.org/findfood; Food Bank of El Dorado County at foodbankedc.org; Placer Food Bank at placerfoodbank.org and Yolo Food Bank at yolofoodbank.org/get-help.
Carmichael
Carmichael Presbyterian Church Food Closet
5645 Marconi Ave.
916-483-9232
Hours: 1:30-2 p.m.
Note: Church offers drive-through pick-up. Call 10 a.m.-noon to arrange pick up.
Citrus Heights
Sunrise Christian Food Ministry
5901 San Juan Ave.
916-965-5431
Hours: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Elk Grove
Elk Grove Food Bank Services
9820 Dino Dr., Suite 140
916-685-8453
Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Website: elkgrovefoodbank.org
Folsom
Twin Lakes Food Bank
327 Montrose Drive
916-985-6232
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Website: twinlakesfoodbank.org
Note: Food bank offers drive thru services in the Mount Olive Church parking lot, 320 Montrose Drive. Please remain in your vehicle.
North Highlands
North Highlands Christian Food Ministry
6007 Watt Ave.
916-955-1010
Hours: 9 a.m.-noon
The Salvation Army — Sacramento
3213 Orange Grove Ave., North Highlands
916-678-4010
Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Note: Drive-through food box distribution. Please bring picture identification and proof of address.
Sacramento
Sierra Arden Neighborhood Food Closet
890 Morse Ave.
916-483-1942
Hours: 10-11:45 a.m.
South Sacramento Interfaith Partnership
5625 24th St.
916-428-5290
Hours: 9-11:30 a.m.
Note: Bring identification and proof of Sacramento residence
West Sacramento
Sutter Health Park
400 Ballpark Drive
Hours: 8 a.m. until supplies last
Note: Drive-through services with contact-less distribution. Must wear face covering.
