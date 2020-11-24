Cal Fire firefighters contain escaped debris fire that burned in Yuba County

Cal Fire officials reminded residents about properly creating defensible space around homes after firefighters on Tuesday corralled an escaped debris fire that burned a few acres in Yuba County.

The escaped debris fire burned 3.6 acres along White Oak Lane in the Loma Rica area, the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit announced about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on social media.

Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection responded to the escaped fire and quickly contained the blaze, officials said.

Cal Fire firefighters on Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, contained an escaped debris fire that burned 3.6 acres along White Oak Lane in the Loma Rica area in Yuba County, California. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

Cal Fire said that now is the time to improve the defensible space to protect homes and other structures from wildfires throughout the summer.

But residents must have proper clearance around a burn pile and sufficient water to ensure flames don’t escape, Cal Fire officials said. They also said residents should have tools, such as a shovel, and stay with the burning debris fire until the fire is completely extinguished.

“Hot coals can quickly catch falling leaves and dry grasses on fire, reigniting your burn pile,” Cal Fire officials said on Facebook. “Always call to ensure it is a permissive burn day.”

CAL FIRE firefighters responded to the call of an escaped debris fire on White Oak Lane in Loma Rica. Firefighters quickly contained the fire to 3.6 acres. pic.twitter.com/4nniSjYQ4A — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) November 24, 2020