Walmart seeks new location for ‘Drone Light Show’ after arena reopens as field hospital

Walmart’s “Holiday Drone Light Show” that was scheduled for Dec. 18 at the Sleep Train Arena has been canceled amid growing concerns with the coronavirus.

Walmart announced the cancellation of the event Friday after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of a potential shelter-in-place on Thursday. If the available ICU beds dip below 15% occupancy, the greater Sacramento region will be placed in a shelter-in-place for at least three weeks.

The show was scheduled to be held at the Sleep Train Arena, which has since reopened as a field hospital that can hold 220 patients if the area’s hospitals become overwhelmed.

Sacramento was chosen as one of eight cities nationwide to host the show, which features nearly 1,000 drones forming three-dimensional shapes and characters choreographed to modern and classic Holiday songs. Walmart will offer a live stream on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3:40 p.m., according to a company news release.

Walmart confirmed the cancellation, but officials said they hope to find a new location to host the show.

“Due to evolving needs in the community, we are unable to host the Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show at Sleep Train Arena. We’re working closely with health officials and other city leaders in the hopes we’re able to safely execute the event in an alternate location. Health and safety is our top priority. Walmart will communicate updates directly to ticketed event customers as more information becomes available,” a company news released stated.

Newsom’s plan would impose further restrictions on the affected counties. For regions failing to keep 15% or more of ICU beds available, the new order will prohibit nonessential gatherings and require people to stay at home as much as possible.

Playgrounds, indoor recreation, salons, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, wineries, bars, casinos, live-audience sports and amusement parks must close in regions subject to the order.

The order will still let people in affected regions continue with essential activities like going to the doctor, buying groceries and picking up takeout. It also allows distanced outdoor exercise. Schools that have already opened for in-person learning can stay open.

But essential businesses like retail and grocery stores in counties impacted by the regional order will have to set a 20% capacity limit.

