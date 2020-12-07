First child in California dies from flu complications in Placer County

Getty Images

A Placer County child died recently from complications from influenza, county public health said Monday. The child is the first pediatric flu death of 2020 in the state of California.

“The child had underlying health conditions, which did not include COVID-19,” the county said in a news release.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, flu activity is low this year, a trend public health officials attribute to widespread use of masks, hand-washing and social distancing.

“While flu activity appears relatively low so far this year, this is a tragic reminder that it is not absent entirely and can on occasion be very serious,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, the county’s health and human services director and acting health officer. “We extend our condolences to the family, and remind everyone that it is not too late to get your flu shot.”

In 2019, 12 Placer County residents died due to complications from influenza. The year before, 11 died.

Public health officials encourage people to get a flu shot this year, to reduce the likelihood of falling ill with the virus and potentially taking up valuable hospital bed space.

Influenza can come on suddenly and can include symptoms such as fever, fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches and chills.

“Symptoms of the flu can be similar to early symptoms of COVID-19, meaning that this year, people with flu symptoms may require a COVID-19 test and may need to stay home from work and isolate from their families while awaiting results,” the county said.