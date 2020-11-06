2 giant flu clinics will offer hundreds of free shots in south Sacramento, North Natomas

Sacramento’s NBA team holds court with a free flu shot clinic Saturday in North Natomas, but residents of south Sacramento can opt to get their influenza vaccinations much closer to home with an event that will celebrate the diversity of their community.

The nonprofit Asian Resources Inc. is joining forces with Dignity Health and will have 850 shots on hand at 6270 Elder Creek Road starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m. This event is open to anyone, regardless of county residency.

The Kings event, done in partnership with Sacramento County, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Sleep Train Arena, 1 Sports Parkway, with entry at the East Commerce Way entrance. It is open only to Sacramento County residents, and county officials said they’re hoping to administer roughly 1,000 shots.

A diverse group of civic leaders are planning to be at the south Sacramento event, including U.S. Rep. Dr. Ami Bera, state Assemblymembers Jim Cooper and Kevin McCarty, state Sen. Dr. Richard Pan, Sacramento City Councilmember Eric Guerra, Elk Grove Councilmember Stephanie Nguyen, Elk Grove Vice Mayor Steve Detrick and incoming Lodi Councilmember Mikey Hothi.

Some of the local officials will get their flu shots at the event, and Pan, who still practices as a physician, plans to administer some of them. Dignity Health officials said they will have 850 doses of the vaccine on hand.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Every year, the seasonal influenza epidemic kills thousands of Americans. Public health officials, medical professionals and civic leaders have been urging the public to get vaccinated as a way to ensure that hospital emergency rooms are not overwhelmed by cases of both influenza and COVID-19.

Transmission of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 already has started to escalate across the nation. including in California where public health officials reported Friday that there were 4,566 newly recorded confirmed cases on Wednesday.

Sacramento County has scheduled nine clinics for free flu shots all around the region in November. Get more information at dhs.saccounty.net/.