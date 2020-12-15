First COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Sacramento, shots to start at UC Davis Medical Center

UC Davis Medical Center officials announced they received the first 4,875 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and said they expected to deliver the first shots to hospital critical care employees as early as a few hours later.

“Our initial shipment of #COVID19 vaccine is here! Packed in dry ice and delivered by @FedEx. It’s now on its way to our ultra-cold storage freezer, soon to be given to frontline staff from @UCDavisEM,” the hospital said in a tweet.

In total, the Sacramento region is expected to get an initial shipment of 35,145 doses this week, much of it likely Tuesday and Wednesday. The first round of vaccinations will focus on hospital workers who deal with COVID-19 patients and at-risk older residents of nursing homes and other congregate care facilities.

UC Davis Health executive Dr. David Lubarsky called the moment D-Day for the fight against the virus. If inoculations go well, most people will have gotten the shots by summer.

Sutter Health officials on Monday announced they expect to get a shipment “early” this week.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are set to begin vaccinating within hours of receiving the vaccine,” said Ryan Stice of Sutter Health, which operates 200 acute care clinics in Northern California.

The first inoculations were given nationally Monday, just two days after the federal Food and Drug Administration gave approval to Pfizer to distribute the first of what is expected to be several coronavirus vaccines.

Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye, meanwhile, this week said she is hopeful the recent restrictions imposed on the 13-county Sacramento region will reduce the number of new infections while the inoculation program ramps up.

She called on people to be cautious during Christmas and New Years and avoid family gatherings.

“We’re still putting out a plea to stay home and stay within your households so we get through this going in to the new year,” she said this week. “We have a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine coming.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER