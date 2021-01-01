Senior fatally struck by car while walking in Orangevale street

A 77-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while walking in the street Thursday evening in Orangevale, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The man was wearing dark clothes and walking against traffic in Hickory Avenue’s southbound lane north of Potts Court. He was hit by a Ford F250 traveling between 35-40 mph at around 6:30 p.m., CHP said.

Sacramento Metro Fire District paramedics performed CPR on the victim before pronouncing him dead at 6:41 p.m., according to CHP. Alcohol, drugs and speeding were not believed to be factors in the crash, and the driver was neither injured nor arrested.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office had yet to publicly identify the victim as of 1 p.m. Friday. The crash took place a block from All Seasons Residential Assisted Living, but a representative said the victim was not a resident.