Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

California lottery officials drawing for Powerball jackpot worth $384 million tonight

California lottery officials will be drawing Powerball numbers Saturday evening for a potential jackpot of $384 million.

After federal taxes, that’s worth about $295.4 million, but there’s no guarantee it’ll pay out. What is guaranteed, however, is the $8 million SuperLotto jackpot, according to lottery officials.

There’s already a winning ticket out there somewhere, and if you have it, here’s what to do. Any prize $600 and up has to be claimed through a lottery claim form, which should be sent to a nearby lottery district office. There’s one located at 4106 E. Commerce Way in Sacramento. Prizes of lesser amounts can be redeemed at any lottery retailer.

Just this week a big Sacramento-area win was announced by lottery officials. A man bought a scratcher from Rancho Cordova’s JJ Food & Liquor and won $2 million on Wednesday.

But that’s far from the biggest payout possible in the days ahead. California’s Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at a tidy $432 million. A drawing for that pot is coming on Tuesday. Evidently, nobody took home the big prize Friday, during the most recent drawing.

Ticket sales for Powerball end Saturday at 7 p.m., and the drawing will be held at 8 p.m. Sales for SuperLotto end at 7:45 p.m. and the drawing will be held shortly after that time.

To win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll need to get all six winning numbers — the five normal numbers plus the power number. That’s nearly a one in 300 million chance, according to lottery officials. A match of the five winning numbers will still net you a significant, multi-million dollar prize, and that’s only a one in 11.7 million chance.

If nobody wins the Powerball jackpot this time around, another drawing will be held on Wednesday with an even bigger pot.

SuperLotto works in a similar way, only with five normal numbers and a mega number. The odds of buying the jackpot ticket is about one in 41 million.

Good luck, California!

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service