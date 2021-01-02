California lottery officials drawing for Powerball jackpot worth $384 million tonight

California lottery officials will be drawing Powerball numbers Saturday evening for a potential jackpot of $384 million.

After federal taxes, that’s worth about $295.4 million, but there’s no guarantee it’ll pay out. What is guaranteed, however, is the $8 million SuperLotto jackpot, according to lottery officials.

There’s already a winning ticket out there somewhere, and if you have it, here’s what to do. Any prize $600 and up has to be claimed through a lottery claim form, which should be sent to a nearby lottery district office. There’s one located at 4106 E. Commerce Way in Sacramento. Prizes of lesser amounts can be redeemed at any lottery retailer.

Just this week a big Sacramento-area win was announced by lottery officials. A man bought a scratcher from Rancho Cordova’s JJ Food & Liquor and won $2 million on Wednesday.

But that’s far from the biggest payout possible in the days ahead. California’s Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at a tidy $432 million. A drawing for that pot is coming on Tuesday. Evidently, nobody took home the big prize Friday, during the most recent drawing.

Ticket sales for Powerball end Saturday at 7 p.m., and the drawing will be held at 8 p.m. Sales for SuperLotto end at 7:45 p.m. and the drawing will be held shortly after that time.

To win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll need to get all six winning numbers — the five normal numbers plus the power number. That’s nearly a one in 300 million chance, according to lottery officials. A match of the five winning numbers will still net you a significant, multi-million dollar prize, and that’s only a one in 11.7 million chance.

If nobody wins the Powerball jackpot this time around, another drawing will be held on Wednesday with an even bigger pot.

SuperLotto works in a similar way, only with five normal numbers and a mega number. The odds of buying the jackpot ticket is about one in 41 million.

Good luck, California!