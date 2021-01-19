Why a West Sacramento preteen signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine trial: ‘It feels really cool’

Lily, a 12-year-old from West Sacramento, has big ambitions.

To start, she wants to go to an Ivy League school, preferably Harvard, to study pre-med so one day she can become a pediatric oncologist.

Already a philanthropist, Lily and her friends make and sell beaded bracelets to raise money for charities that assist refugees, raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and shelter the homeless. The seventh-grader also dedicates a dozen hours a week to dance, including ballet, hip hop, jazz, contemporary and tap.

She can now add COVID-19 vaccine trial participant to her résumé.

Lily, whose family asked that she be referenced by middle name to avoid backlash from the anti-vaccine community, is one of 1,090 participants aged 12 to 15 that Pfizer has recruited in its clinical quest to determine whether adolescents can safely be inoculated against the virus.

The historic moment isn’t lost on Lily, who is eager to get back to the social life she enjoyed before the pandemic shuttered her school and closed her dance studio. She wants to compete again, and attend live versions of her favorite musicals, like Hamilton.

“I want to have sleepovers with my friends,” she said.

The trial began in December, after Lily’s mom Karen saw on Facebook an ad for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials at Kaiser clinics. Karen, who’s advocated at the California Capitol in 2015 and 2019 in support of the state’s strict vaccine laws, Senate Bills 277 and 276, brought the opportunity to Lily.

“And she was interested,” Karen said. “I talked to my husband about it, and he thought it was a great idea.”

Lily said she was excited about the chance to make history, despite feeling a bit squeamish over some of the details.

“I don’t love shots, or getting my blood drawn,” she said. “(But) I want to do it because I want to be able to help people get a vaccine ... And that’s important because it means we can go back to normal.”

So on Dec. 17, after talking over trial details with nursing staff, Lily was tested for the virus at Kaiser Permanente Point West, had her blood drawn and was then given an injection of either the first dose of the vaccine or a placebo.

How the vaccine trial works

For seven days after the initial appointment, Lily documented any side effects through an app on her mom’s phone. She was also instructed to record any COVID-19 symptoms on a weekly basis.

Lily repeated the process again Jan. 7 during a follow-up appointment to receive a second dose. This time, she tracked some fatigue and headaches on the app.

For the next two years, until the trial expires, Lily will have her blood drawn from time to time and continue to record any symptoms of the virus.

Depending on the data, Lily could be part of an effort that proves the vaccine is safe and effective for kids. That dataset could inform public policy on how to reopen schools, resume sports games and restart other extracurricular activities that characterize childhood.

“(COVID-19) has impacted everything, every aspect of life for this age group,” said Dr. Nicola P. Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center.

Kids between infants and 17 have accounted for just 12.6% of California’s 2.9 million cases. Only a handful of deaths have been recorded.

But while adolescents usually have an easier time with the virus, Klein said, they’re not immune to severe symptoms.

“Most teenagers do well,” Klein said. “But occasionally there are teenagers who have serious outcomes following infection.”

Klein said two Northern California clinics, the one in Sacramento and another in Santa Clara, are participating in the trial. Enrollment is nearly complete, with a goal to recruit between 100 and 150 participants.

To join the trial, Klein said, clinical staff first talk with the family about what the study involves, and what risks and side effects it might include. Then both the parent or guardian and child, if they agree to participate, must sign a consent and assent form, respectively.

Moderna, another company that earned emergency use authorization alongside Pfizer last month through the Food and Drug Administration, has announced its own trial plans for 3,000 adolescents between 12 and 17. Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for those 16 and up, while Moderna’s age requirement is 18.

Protecting others

For Lily and her family, the trial is about trusting science, about mitigating the consequences of a deadly virus that’s already killed 33,593 in the Golden State and 394,495 nationwide.

“We’ve always talked about how important it is,” Karen said, “not just to protect you, but to protect other people who can’t get the shots for medical reasons.”

Karen said she also plans to enroll in a trial at UC Davis to test a third COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the company Novavax.

It’s personal for the family, too. Karen’s father died on Dec. 3, after contracting the virus in a Bay Area memory care facility.

“He was exposed where he lived,” Karen said. “That’s what vaccination is all about. It’s not only protecting yourself, but protecting the vulnerable people in your community.”

Lily can opt out of the trial at any point. So far, however, the family is pleased with the process, and excited about its role in encouraging vaccination to end the pandemic.

“It feels really cool,” Lily said. “I’m glad that I’m doing it.”