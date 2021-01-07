California DMV postpones in-person driving tests until February amid COVID surge

The California Department of Motor Vehicle is postponing in-person driving tests in January because of a continuing statewide surge in coronavirus cases. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will postpone all in-person driving tests through Feb. 1 out of concern for the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases, the department announced Thursday.

People who had appointments scheduled with the DMV will receive notification of the postponement and their appointments will be automatically rescheduled, the agency said in a news release.

Driving tests are temporarily suspended for all commercial and noncommercial licenses. Motorcycle drive tests, which can still be done at a distance, are still taking place, the agency said.

As a result, the DMV has extended permits with expiration dates. Permits that were due to expire are still valid through May 31, or six months from the date of expiration, or 24 months from the date of application, whichever comes first. Commercial driver licenses are extended through Feb. 28.

The extension of expiration date is automatic and does not require an application, the DMV said.

Although DMV offices remain open, the agency is asking drivers to use its online services for tasks such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

“Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required,” the DMV said. “Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.”