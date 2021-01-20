See the memorial this rural California county has made to remember its COVID victims

As communities across the country marked a national day of mourning for coronavirus victims with church bells and amber lights, Nevada County residents gathered Tuesday on a hill for a socially distanced ceremony to unveil more than 70 crosses — one for each county resident lost to the pandemic.

“We recognize that many of the families were unable to be with their loved ones, and we want to give them a memorial to offer our compassion, support and caring for your loss,” said organizer Cynthia Stewart to the families in attendance.

The markers, which include at least one Star of David, are prominently perched on a hill above Grass Valley along Highway 49. On Tuesday, there were 73 — but the number is expected to grow.

After the multi-denominational ceremony blessing the memorial, church bells were rung across the county to join the nationwide remembrance. In Washington, D.C., the Reflecting Pool was surrounded by 400 lights, representing the 400,000 victims nationwide.

Iola Gold, from Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center, looks over crosses on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, after speaking at a memorial to honor the 73 lives lost to COVID-19 in Nevada County. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com