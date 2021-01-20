California state Capitol peaceful — and under heavy guard — as Joe Biden becomes president

California’s state Capitol remained under heavy guard but peaceful Wednesday morning as authorities continued their extraordinary show of force in downtown Sacramento to thwart any violence on Inauguration Day.

Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers streamed into the Capitol just before 8 a.m., joining hundreds of others who were already on duty.

On the west steps of the Capitol, Tenth Street remains sealed off to traffic. Only one protester was present as Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president: a man in a red “Make America Great Again” hat who carried an air horn attached to a pole.

The man, who would not give his name, said he was there “to make some noise” in support of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.

Police and other law enforcement were spread through out the downtown area, and I Street remained blocked off in front of the Sacramento County Main Jail between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered 1,000 National Guard Troops to secure the Capitol and other state buildings downtown, and the California Highway Patrol has encircled the building with fencing, vehicles and rooftop spotters to monitor activity.

The FBI warned last week in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that all 50 state capitals could see armed attacks.

So far, there has been no violence in Sacramento, but officials are concerned about a protest announced on social media by Sacramento antifa.