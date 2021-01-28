Roof avalanche buries California teen for hours — rescuers offer tips to stay safe in snow

Truckee Fire Protection District personnel work ahead of the storm on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. On Wednesday night, its crews rescued a 14-year-old boy who had been trapped by a roof avalanche. Truckee Fire Protection District

A Northern California teen was rescued after being buried for hours under snow that had fallen on him during a roof avalanche, the Truckee Fire Protection District said.

The 14-year-old boy was playing Wednesday outside his Placer County home in a snow cave in the Serene Lakes Area, west of Truckee, when snow slid off the roof of his house and “completely buried him,” the district said.

When he did not come back in the house after several hours, family members became worried and started to search for him. They later called 911 when they couldn’t find him.

The first firefighters and paramedics to arrive that evening suspected a roof avalanche and began probing at the bottom of the house.

“They got a hit with the probe, quickly started digging and recovered the boy alive about 5 feet under the snow,” the district said.

“We are extremely happy to share this successful rescue because often these don’t turn out as well. Don’t let this or other winter hazards get you or your family this winter,” the district added.

The fire district said to prevent accidents like this, stay away from areas where snow slides off roofs, especially metal roofs. Snow can fall forcefully and cause injury or death.