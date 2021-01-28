See how much rain and snow fell in Sacramento, Northern California from the winter storm

The damaging wind subsided by Thursday morning, but the strongest storm to hit California this season continued to dump more rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow on the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Over the past 72 hours, the storms drenched downtown Sacramento with nearly 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Folsom received more than 2 inches of rain, Galt on the south end of Sacramento County, had 1.62 inches and Rio Linda on the north end had 1.22 inches of rain.

The weather service reported “impressive snow amounts” across the Sierra, with 29 inches at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort over the last 24 hours and 57 inches for the storm total. The storms dropped 22 inches of snow at Heavenly Mountain over the past 24 hours and 45 inches total.

Soda Springs Mountain Resort received 32 inches of snowfall over the past 24 hours, and 62 inches of snow fell on Dodge Ridge Ski Resort throughout this week’s winter storms, according to the weather service.

In South Lake Tahoe, the 20-plus inches of snow that fell overnight created dangerous driving conditions, city officials said Thursday morning in a news release. Snow plows were out but officials said the removal will be slow because of the large volume.

“We are asking for patience as our plow operators work very hard to clear our streets,” South Lake Tahoe Public Works Director Ray Jarvis said in the news release. “There is a lot of ground to cover but we will get there.”

City officials reminded residents snowplows have the right of way on streets during snow removal, and vehicles left unattended in the street are subject to citation or tow. They also said the South Lake Tahoe Police Department was aggressively ticketing people with vehicles in the right of way.

The heavy snowfall was expected to continue Thursday with snow-covered roads, so it remained “difficult to near impossible” for drivers to travel through the mountains in these “extremely dangerous” conditions, the weather service said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Caltrans officials reported all eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was being turned at Alta and Colfax because of vehicle spinouts and problems with traction. At that time, drivers were warned they should expect a closure for at least 1-2 hours.

Weather service forecasters said they couldn’t rule out the possibility of a stray isolated thunderstorm in portions of the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys Thursday afternoon. If a thunderstorm develops, most likely between noon and 7 p.m., it may bring brief heavy rainfall, small hail and lightning.