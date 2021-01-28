Here’s why SMUD, PG&E are taking a while to restore power in parts of California

Extended power outages have continued into Thursday for tens of thousands of customers across Northern California, after the strongest of gusts Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning caused widespread damage to power equipment for both of the region’s major utility providers.

Restoring power for the hundreds of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers and tens of thousands of Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers has been a long and laborious process.

Even as the peak of the windstorm has passed, continuing severe weather — including snow that will fall even harder today across some of PG&E’s territory in the mountains and foothills — has slowed restoration efforts due to both the extent of damage and safety precautions that must be followed.

SMUD: ‘We can’t have ‘em up in buckets’

SMUD had about 12,000 customers remaining without power across Sacramento County, according to its online outage map as of 10 a.m. Thursday. At the peak of the storm in Wednesday’s early hours, more than 150,000 lost power.

SMUD spokesman Chris Capra on Wednesday explained to The Bee the challenges of restoring power in a severe windstorm like this week’s in Sacramento.

For one, SMUD has to prioritize repairing live, fallen power lines that pose safety hazards before utility workers can shift focus to restoring power more broadly. When winds are as strong as they were Tuesday and Wednesday, there are many of these hazards and clearing all of them can take hours or more than a day.

Second, repair work can’t be done until the wind subsides. Capra said the utility has a rule against using crews in cherry pickers when the winds exceed 25 mph.

“We can’t have ‘em up in buckets, up in lines,” Capra said. “As the winds die down, we can get crews out and address the issues of poles down.”

Winds peaked well above 60 mph in the Sacramento area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and continued to routinely exceed 25 mph later on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Winds are calmer Thursday but could still gust up to about 24 mph, forecasts show.

PG&E: Hundreds of crews, some in deep snow

PG&E said in a Wednesday evening news release that about 575,000 customers lost power between Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday, across its coverage area spanning parts of more than 30 counties.

The utility’s outage webpage showed about 83,000 homes and business still without power as of 9:30 a.m.

PG&E faces some of the same issues as SMUD but is also facing extreme snowfall in wide swaths of its coverage area, with 2 to 3 feet of snow in today’s forecast in some parts of the Sierra Nevada range and a NWS blizzard warning in place until 4 a.m. Friday.

More than a foot of snow already fell between Tuesday and Wednesday morning across much of the Sierra.

“More than 400 crews and nearly 500 electric troublemen and inspectors are working on restoration,” PG&E said in Wednesday evening’s update. “In some locations, PG&E has been using snowcats, truck-size tracked vehicles, to gain access to infrastructure in locations where snow is the deepest.”