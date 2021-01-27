Weather News

Huge storm pelts Sacramento, Northern California. Here’s how much rain has fallen so far

The fierce winter storm bombarding Northern California is bringing more wind than rain so far.

The strongest storm of the season dumped 0.35 inches of rain on Sacramento Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. But that’s far from a massive drenching; the record for the date was 1.35 inches in 1997, the year of the last major flood in greater Sacramento.

And it still left Sacramento with an extremely dry month as drought-like conditions persist; the region has received just 1.23 inches of rain in January, well short of the average of just under 4 inches. Still, Tuesday was the rainiest day of the season for Sacramento.

More wet weather is coming, however. A flash flood watch remained in effect Wednesday for much of the Sacramento area.

The weather service said “moderate to heavy rain” will hit the area at least through Saturday, with most parts of the Sacramento Valley getting another 1 to 2 inches of rain. Foothill communities will see more precipitation; Grass Valley for example, can expect up to 4 inches.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento area will see another quarter inch of rain, the weather service said, and another half inch Wednesday night.

While rain was falling on the Valley floor, the Sierra Nevada was seeing major snowfalls: 9 inches at Sugar Bowl ski resort over the last 24 hours, a foot at Heavenly and 14 inches at Squaw Valley. Mammoth, in the central Sierra, got 2 feet of snow overnight.

Here’s a roundup of precipitation totals from the National Weather Service as of 4 a.m.

Reporting areaElevationRain (inches)
Mt Shasta City3,5901.4
Red Bluf Airport3491.32
Redding Airport5021.31
Blue Canyon Airport5,2801.19
Vacaville Airport1131.15
Sacramento Int’l Airport251.09
Sacramento (downtown)250.97
Sacramento Exec. Airport210.73
Modesto Airport970.69
Stockton Airport270.43
Marysville Airport620.38
South Lake Tahoe Airport6,3140.07
Alturas4,4000.06
Oroville Airport1920.05
Paradise1,7500.02
Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Dale Kasler
Dale Kasler
Dale Kasler covers climate change, the environment, economics and the convoluted world of California water. He also covers major enterprise stories for McClatchy’s Western newspapers. He joined The Bee in 1996 from the Des Moines Register and graduated from Northwestern University.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service