Huge storm pelts Sacramento, Northern California. Here’s how much rain has fallen so far

The fierce winter storm bombarding Northern California is bringing more wind than rain so far.

The strongest storm of the season dumped 0.35 inches of rain on Sacramento Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. But that’s far from a massive drenching; the record for the date was 1.35 inches in 1997, the year of the last major flood in greater Sacramento.

And it still left Sacramento with an extremely dry month as drought-like conditions persist; the region has received just 1.23 inches of rain in January, well short of the average of just under 4 inches. Still, Tuesday was the rainiest day of the season for Sacramento.

More wet weather is coming, however. A flash flood watch remained in effect Wednesday for much of the Sacramento area.

The weather service said “moderate to heavy rain” will hit the area at least through Saturday, with most parts of the Sacramento Valley getting another 1 to 2 inches of rain. Foothill communities will see more precipitation; Grass Valley for example, can expect up to 4 inches.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento area will see another quarter inch of rain, the weather service said, and another half inch Wednesday night.

While rain was falling on the Valley floor, the Sierra Nevada was seeing major snowfalls: 9 inches at Sugar Bowl ski resort over the last 24 hours, a foot at Heavenly and 14 inches at Squaw Valley. Mammoth, in the central Sierra, got 2 feet of snow overnight.

Here’s a roundup of precipitation totals from the National Weather Service as of 4 a.m.

Reporting area Elevation Rain (inches) Mt Shasta City 3,590 1.4 Red Bluf Airport 349 1.32 Redding Airport 502 1.31 Blue Canyon Airport 5,280 1.19 Vacaville Airport 113 1.15 Sacramento Int’l Airport 25 1.09 Sacramento (downtown) 25 0.97 Sacramento Exec. Airport 21 0.73 Modesto Airport 97 0.69 Stockton Airport 27 0.43 Marysville Airport 62 0.38 South Lake Tahoe Airport 6,314 0.07 Alturas 4,400 0.06 Oroville Airport 192 0.05 Paradise 1,750 0.02