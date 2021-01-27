Wicked winter storm: See how winds and rain affected the Sacramento region in photos and videos

Clean up efforts are underway in Sacramento after a major atmospheric storm raged through Northern California, with severe wind gusts that uprooted trees and knocked out power to thousands, continuing to drop rain and snow on the region and the Sierra Nevada.

Here are photos of the storm and its effects on Sacramento and Northern California:

A fallen tree pierced through a home near 13th and D streets in Sacramento’s Alkali Flat neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a storm with severe wind gusts came through the area overnight. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Aaron Terberg, 33, pushes through branches to get things out of his car after a tree fell and smashed it overnight near 13th and G streets in Sacramento’s Mansion Flats neighborhood during a storm that brought severe wind gusts and mass power outages throughout the area Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A woman holding an umbrella surveys the damage where a tree fell near the intersection of 14th and O streets in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A woman holding an umbrella takes a picture of a fallen tree at the intersection of 14th and O streets in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The tree knocked down a lamppost next to Zia’s Delicatessen. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Logan Wolverton, 27, of midtown, takes a photo of the storm damage at the intersection of 25th and N streets in midtown Sacramento on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Ilana Rub and her son Jonah, 3, look at the fallen tree in front of his daycare center as she drops him off in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A woman take a photo of a fallen tree on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, brought down by a severe storm that hit the Sacramento region. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A large storm, being propelled by an “atmospheric river,” is seen over California in an image taken by NOAA’s GOES-WEST satellite on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Forecasters say the storm will continue to bring rain, snow, winds and more to California throughout Friday. NOAA

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 14th and G streets in downtown Sacramento, Calif., after a fierce winter storm barreled across the Sacramento region. Jason Pohl jpohl@sacbee.com

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Ancil Hoffman Golf Course in Carmichael, Calif., after a fierce winter storm barreled across the Sacramento region. This tree on the second tee of the course was split apart. Sam Stanton sstanton@sacbee.com

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 14th and G streets in downtown Sacramento, Calif., after a fierce winter storm barreled across the Sacramento region. Jason Pohl jpohl@sacbee.com

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, on American River Drive in Carmichael, Calif., after a fierce winter storm barreled across the Sacramento region. Sam Stanton sstanton@sacbee.com

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, along American River Drive in Carmichael, Calif., after a fierce winter storm barreled across the Sacramento region. Sam Stanton sstanton@sacbee.com

Storm damage is seen Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, along Elverta Road north of Sacramento, Calif., after a fierce winter storm barreled across the Sacramento region. The road and others in the Elverta and Rio Linda areas were closed from downed power lines and fallen limbs. Ryan Sabalow rsabalow@sacbee.com

Motorists drive along G Street as rain showers move through Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Downed tree limbs and debris are seen along M Street near Merced College as rain showers move through Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Limbs broke off a large tree in Shamel Park in Cambria. A strong storm hit the North Coast area with heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A combination of storm surge and high tide brings waves high up on the beach in Cayucos. A strong storm hit the North Coast area with heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

An area of Main Street is flooded in Cambria’s East Village. A strong storm hit the North Coast area with heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Yosemite National Park is shown on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Tweeted photo, National Park Service

Water and mud flow down Kent Street behind the Shell Station in Cambria. A strong storm hit the North Coast area with heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A strong storm hit the North Coast area with heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Water and rocks flow off the hill onto Kent Street, behind the Shell Station in Cambria. The Shell Station was flooded with mud and water. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A chimney stands beneath a hillside at a residence scorched by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains are under evacuation warnings as heavy rains threaten to cause mudslides in areas burned during last summer’s wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Hana Mohsin, right, carries belongings from a neighbor’s home which was damaged in a mudslide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Salinas, Calif. The area, located beneath the River Fire burn scar, is susceptible to landslides as heavy rains hit hillsides scorched during last year’s wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

A car sustained damage when a tree limb fell on it during an overnight storm that swept through Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Rich Pedroncelli AP