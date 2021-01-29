Where to watch Adam Gibson’s funeral procession, share memories of slain Sacramento deputy

Formal funeral services for Deputy Adam Gibson, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s K-9 handler killed in a shooting at Cal Expo on Jan. 18, will be held next Wednesday in Roseville.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus, but they will not be open to the general public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Limited attendance is reserved for invited law enforcement only,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said Friday.

A law enforcement procession will then accompany Gibson to a cemetery in Sacramento County for interment.

“We encourage the community to show their unwavering support by lining the sidewalks of the procession route,” which will proceed from the church in Roseville to East Lawn Mortuary & Sierra Hills Memorial Park, located on Greenback Lane in north Sacramento County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The procession led by sheriff’s vehicles will travel eastbound on Highway 65 and then westbound on Interstate 80.

Memorial services will conclude around 1:15 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Interment at East Lawn in Citrus Heights will be a “private graveside service.”

The Sheriff’s Office also encouraged the public to share memories of Gibson via an email address: RememberingAdam@sacsheriff.com

Gibson, 31 years old and a six-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty Jan. 18, dying at a hospital hours after the suspect in a brief vehicle pursuit opened fire on him, another deputy and a K-9 named Riley. The dog was also killed, and the second deputy is recovering from injuries.

Gibson leaves behind his wife, Rachel, and a 9-month-old daughter, as well as his parents and several siblings, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Gibson was remembered for his heroism. He served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marine Corps, and the Sheriff’s Office awarded him a Bronze Star for Bravery and a Major Incident Ribbon in 2018.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Robert Stephen Calderon, was also killed shootout.

Earlier this month, another law enforcement procession brought Gibson’s body from the county coroner’s office to a funeral home in Folsom.

Gibson was the first Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty since September 2018, when Deputy Mark Stasyuk was shot and killed at an auto parts store in Rancho Cordova in what Jones called an “extensive” firefight.