Five Day Weather Totals

The major storm that pounded Northern California this week dropped a total of 3.74 inches of rain on Sacramento over five days, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

The precipitation report, issued Friday morning, indicated that the storm drenched the valley floor with rain. Folsom received more than 3 inches. Galt on the south end of Sacramento County had 2.8 inches of rain, and Rio Linda on the north end had 1.22 inches of rain.

Winters received the most precipitation in Yolo County with 3.56 inches; Auburn in Placer County had more than 4 inches; and Placerville in El Dorado County also had more than 4 inches, according to the weather service report.

Modesto in Stanislaus County received more than 4 inches of rain in the past five days,

Record rainfall dropped Wednesday and Thursday at Stockton Airport, at nearly an inch-and-a-half each day. Thursday’s total more than doubled Stockton’s previous precipitation record for the date.

This week’s atmospheric storm also dumped a lot of snow on the Sierra Nevada mountains over the past five days, including a total of 79 inches at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort; 51 inches at Heavenly Mountain Resort; 75 inches at Soda Springs Mountain Resort; 82 inches at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort; and 88 inches at Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, according to the weather service.

Over the past 72-hours alone, some parts of the Sierra Nevada received 6 feet of snow or more, weather service officials estimated Friday. More than 8 feet of snow fell in some isolated mountain areas.