Most Sacramento library branches reopen for browsing next week, after COVID shutdown

Most Sacramento Public Library branches will reopen for browsing next week, with modifications, after the most recent round of coronavirus restrictions closed them for nearly two months.

The library system announced Monday that it will open 21 of its 28 locations across the county starting Feb. 9.

Occupancy will be reduced, library visits will be limited to one hour of browsing and masks will be required in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

The 21 locations opening for browsing next week are: Arcade, Arden-Dimick, Belle Cooledge, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, Del Paso Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Galt-Marian O. Lawrence, Isleton, Martin Luther King, Jr., Nonie Wetzel Courtland, North Highlands-Antelope, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks, Valley Hi-North Laguna and Walnut Grove.

All except the Del Paso Heights location are also open for one-hour computer appointments, according to the Sacramento Public Library website.

The 21 branches plus four other locations — Central, Franklin, McKinley and North Sacramento-Hagginwood branches — also remain open for curbside pickup service. The Hagginwood branch is otherwise closed for maintenance.

The Ella K. McClatchy, North Natomas and Orangevale branches remain closed entirely with no timeline given for reopening.

Sacramento Public Library branches first closed last March due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

The book drops at the Carmichael branch of the Sacramento Public Library remain sealed off March 26, 2020. Library officials agreed to keep all 28 branches closed through April 10 and continue to pay workers. Sam Stanton Sacramento Bee

Amid months of fluctuating state health guidelines, the libraries didn’t reopen for browsing until early November, when 17 branches opened. Several libraries also served as vote centers a few days earlier, during the presidential election.

The 17 locations stayed open for browsing about a month until Dec. 11, when the Sacramento area fell under a regional stay-at-home order due to spiking COVID-19 activity and shrinking hospital capacity, once again restricting non-essential businesses and activities.

During that time, curbside service was offered at 26 Sacramento library locations and computer appointments at 21 of them.

The state released the region from the restrictions on Jan. 12, clearing the way for some businesses, activities and other entities to reopen after a little over one month of closure.

After weeks of preparation, the libraries will have their shelves ready for browsing again next week.

Branches’ operating hours can be found on the Sacramento Public Library website at www.saclibrary.org.