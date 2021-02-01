Woman dies after car runs red light and crashes with pickup in Sacramento County, CHP says

A woman died after her car ran a red light and crashed with a pickup late Sunday at an intersection in southeast Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The 32-year-old Wilton woman driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to a news release from the CHP South Sacramento Area Office.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Bradshaw roads in a rural area a few miles east of Highway 99.

The Wilton woman was heading west on Florin Road and approaching Bradshaw Road at an estimated speed of about 55 mph, the CHP said. At the same time and at the same speed, a 37-year-old Sacramento man was driving a 2012 Toyota Tundra. The pickup was heading south on Bradshaw and approaching Florin.

Independent witnesses told CHP officers at the scene that the pickup had a green light to enter the intersection. The CHP said the Corolla failed to stop for a red light, and the front of the pickup crashed into the Corolla’s passenger side.

The broadside collision “propelled” the Corolla onto Bradshaw south of Florin, CHP officials said in the news release. The pickup overturned at least once and came to rest on its driver’s side in a dirt field southwest of the intersection.

The pickup driver was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries in the crash. The CHP said the Sacramento man and was taken by ambulance to a hospital after cooperating with investigating officers at the scene.

CHP investigators believe that alcohol or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name once her family has been properly notified.

“Although we don’t know if the driver of the Corolla would of survived if she had used her seat belt, statistics show that something as easy as correctly fastening your seat belt can save your life,” CHP officials said in the news release.

The CHP said that statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 47% of the 37,133 people in the United States who died in vehicle crashes in 2017 were not wearing a seat belt.