CHP officer on patrol motorcycle injured in head-on crash with vehicle in Roseville

An on-duty California Highway Patrol officer driving a motorcycle was injured early Friday after he crashed head-on with a vehicle in the Roseville area.

The officer suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, according to a news release from the CHP Auburn Area Office. The CHP did not release the name or the age of the officer from Roseville.

Myisha Jones, 27, of Plumas Lake, was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer that crashed with the CHP motorcycle. The CHP said she was not injured in the crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Sierra College Boulevard and East Roseville Parkway, just west of Granite Bay High School.

The Ford Explorer was heading north on Sierra College and was approaching East Roseville Parkway in the left turn lane. The officer was driving a Harley Davidson patrol motorcycle south on Sierra College Boulevard and also approaching East Roseville Parkway.

Both vehicles entered the intersection. The CHP said that Jones began making a left turn onto East Roseville Parkway against a red arrow traffic signal. The Ford Explorer moved directly in the path of the patrol motorcycle, and the vehicles collided head-on, according to the CHP.

The CHP reported that the force of the impact ejected the officer from the motorcycle, and he was injured. CHP officials said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the CHP.