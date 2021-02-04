One person hit by gunfire, injured in shooting with Nevada County sheriff’s deputies

One person was wounded by gunfire in a shooting Thursday during an encounter with Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the mountain town of Alta Sierra, just south of Grass Valley.

The person injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital, said Andrew Trygg, a spokesman for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. He said deputies involved in the shooting were not injured, and there were no other reported injuries.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person, who appeared intoxicated, walking with two small children near Names and Alta Sierra drives, Trygg said.

Minutes after deputies arrived at the scene not far from Highway 49, the officer-involved shooting was reported, Trygg said. Additional information about the shooting was not available, and it was unclear what led to the deputies using their service weapons.

Trygg said officials from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office were at the scene, and that agency would be conducting an investigation into the incident.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the area, but said there was no threat to the public.